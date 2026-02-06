Arunachal tourism signs MoU to boost hospitality skills among youth

The Department of Tourism, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with APCA India, a unit of Skipping Stones Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., to explore a strategic partnership focused on skill development in the hospitality and culinary arts sector.

Under the collaboration, selected students nominated by the Department of Tourism will receive specialised professional training in Pastry, Bakery and Hot Kitchen arts. The initiative aims to equip local youth with industry-ready skills, enhance employability, and strengthen tourism-linked livelihoods across the state.

Tourism Minister P.D. Sona said the MoU marks a significant step towards building a skilled workforce aligned with the growing needs of the tourism and hospitality industry. He emphasised that such collaborations will open new avenues for young people in Arunachal Pradesh, enabling them to access quality training and sustainable career opportunities while contributing to the state’s tourism-driven economic growth.

The partnership is expected to play a key role in improving service standards in the hospitality sector and supporting Arunachal Pradesh’s broader vision of promoting tourism through capacity building and human resource development.