On January 17, Jang Police Station received a distress call from a group of 10 tourists, including 3 women, who were stranded near Sela Pass due to heavy snowfall.

The tourists, who had travelled from outside the state in two vehicles, a Maruti Swift Dzire and a Kia Sonet, were rescued by a team led by S.I. Pema Wangchu from Jang Police Station.

The police drivers, with their experience, drove the vehicles to safety. In light of the recent heavy snowfall, all travellers and tourists are advised to avoid travelling through Sela Pass unless absolutely necessary.

If travel cannot be avoided, it is recommended to use chains instead of ropes, which do not last. Traveling after 2 pm is also discouraged as it gets dark and cold very quickly.