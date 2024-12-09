In a significant initiative to promote wildlife tourism and conservation, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife & Biodiversity) and Chief Wildlife Warden of Arunachal Pradesh, N. Tam, inaugurated a traditional bird-watching tower at Borguli village on the banks of the Siang River, adjacent to the D. Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary (WLS). The event took place in the presence of distinguished guests, including Additional Deputy Commissioner (Mebo) Sibo Passing, DFO of D. Ering WLS Kempy Ete, Eco-Clean Mebo Mission Manager Olen Megu Damin, and prominent environmentalists and academicians.

The bird-watching tower, constructed under the Mission Ta:tang and Eco-Clean Mebo Mission by the Ratan Welfare Society, aims to attract domestic and international bird enthusiasts to the region. Speaking at the event, N. Tam highlighted the tower's dual role in facilitating birdwatching experiences and providing employment opportunities for the local youth. He noted the sanctuary's rich biodiversity, including critically endangered species like the Bengal Florican, as a key attraction for tourists.

“This initiative demonstrates the potential of eco-tourism to benefit local communities while preserving the unique flora and fauna of the region. Projects like these contribute significantly to sustainable development and conservation,” Tam emphasized.



Prof. Otem Padung of Rajiv Gandhi University, who attended as a guest of honor, lauded the initiative, urging the residents to capitalize on the tourism potential of the area. He advocated for engaging local youth in conservation efforts to combat issues like substance abuse while encouraging activities such as boating and angling, which align with sustainable tourism practices.

“This bird-watching tower, along with eco-tourism avenues like fishing and boating, has the potential to make Borguli a prime destination for wildlife enthusiasts,” Prof. Padung remarked.



Kamal Bawa, founding president of the Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment (ATREE), underscored the importance of community participation in conservation efforts. “This project exemplifies how engaging local communities can lead to sustainable conservation and development. It is a model that combines grassroots involvement with support from government and private sectors,” he said, highlighting ATREE's work in the Siang Valley.



The event also featured interactive sessions with stakeholders, including ADC Mebo Sibo Passing and RWS President David Ratan, emphasizing the importance of conserving natural heritage. A symbolic tree plantation drive was conducted, with saplings of the bird-attracting Uriam tree planted near the site.

The bird-watching tower is expected to serve as a vital platform for promoting eco-tourism, protecting biodiversity, and creating sustainable livelihoods in the Borguli region.