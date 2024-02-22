In a tragic fire incident that occurred last night, at least six shops were destroyed in the main market of Koloriang town, the district headquarters of Kurung Kumey district.

The cause of the fire is still uncertain, according to officials.

The fire is believed to have started from a spark in one of the structures and quickly spread to neighbouring properties, causing substantial damage.



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Two fire brigades were dispatched to the scene, but despite their best efforts, the fire spread rapidly.

Property worth lakhs of rupees was reportedly burned in the fire.

The following morning, loss assessment teams arrived at the site to evaluate the damage.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated and, although three people sustained minor injuries, no deaths have been reported.