Arunachal transfers top bureaucrats in major administrative reshuffle

The Arunachal Pradesh government on July 24 carried out a major reshuffle of IAS and Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service (APCS) officers, transferring and posting several senior bureaucrats across key districts and departments with immediate effect.

According to an order issued by the Department of Personnel on July 24, IAS officer Mamu Hage (2017 batch) has been appointed as the new Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Papum Pare, replacing Lobsang Tsering, who has been transferred as the DC of Namsai.

In another significant change, IAS Ankita Mishra (2018 batch), who was serving as CEO of HAPDA, Registrar of RERA and Special Secretary (Industries), has been posted as the new Deputy Commissioner of Keyi Panyor. She replaces Shweta Nagarkoti.

IAS Vishal Shah (2019 batch), who was serving as DC of Changlang, has been appointed CEO of HAPDA, Registrar of RERA and Special Secretary (Industries), while R.D. Thungon, APCS, has been posted as the new Deputy Commissioner of Changlang.

The government has also appointed IAS Yashwant Meena (2022 batch) as the new Deputy Commissioner of Dibang Valley, replacing Bekir Nyorak, who has been directed to report to the Chief Secretary.

Other major postings include:

Tom Ratan, APCS appointed as Deputy Commissioner of Bichom.

Likha Tejji, APCS, currently ADC of Yachuli, posted as Deputy Commissioner of Pakke Kessang.

C.R. Khampa, APCS, shifted from Deputy Commissioner of Namsai to Tax, Excise and Narcotics Commissioner.

Bopai Puroik, APCS, relieved as DC of Bichom and appointed Member Secretary (Puroik Welfare Matter).

Oling Lego, APCS, posted as Director (Research).

Kanto Danggen, IAS (2014 batch) has been given the additional charge of Administrator, Apex Bank, alongside his existing responsibilities as Secretary (Food & Civil Supplies/Labour & Employment).

The reshuffle, ordered by the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, takes immediate effect and is aimed at strengthening administrative efficiency and governance across the state.