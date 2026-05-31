Arunachal transport minister flags off new APSTS buses in Tirap

Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, Ajay Tamta, flagged off three new buses of the Arunachal Pradesh State Transport Services (APSTS) at Khonsa as part of the organisation’s golden jubilee celebrations.

The event was held at Khonsa, where APSTS began its journey with a single bus in 1975. The three new buses have been dedicated to the people of Tirap district to improve public transportation services in the region.

Addressing the gathering, Tamta congratulated the transport department and APSTS for completing 50 years of service in connecting remote areas and contributing to socio-economic development across the state. He said strong transport infrastructure acts as a catalyst for growth and noted that projects such as National Highway-13 would boost tourism, improve livelihoods and accelerate economic development.

The Union Minister also assured continued support from the Central Government for road infrastructure development in Arunachal Pradesh through the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF). He added that several major projects are currently being implemented by National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Arunachal Pradesh Transport Minister Ojing Tasing announced the construction of a modern bus terminal at Khonsa as a permanent golden jubilee gift to the region. The announcement followed a proposal by local MLA Wanglin Lowangdong, who highlighted the need to upgrade the existing five-decade-old bus station and introduce luxury bus services.

Tasing said hilly states require region-specific transport policies and informed that multiple transport infrastructure projects are currently underway across Arunachal Pradesh in addition to the state's 18 operational transport stations.

Meanwhile, Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao stressed the importance of human resource development in the transport sector. He called for regular training programmes for drivers, conductors and mechanics to ensure higher standards of passenger safety and service quality amid the state’s ongoing infrastructure expansion.