The Office of the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Deomali in Tirap District has issued a travel advisory in response to rising water levels caused by continuous heavy rains. The advisory comes as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of travelers amid the challenging weather conditions.

Since last night, incessant rainfall has led to an increase in the water level of the Buri D Chatjo River near Ramakrishna Mission School in Narottam Nagar. This has resulted in a backflow of its tributary above Vivekananda Marg near the RKM entrance gate on the Deomali-Margherita road.

The advisory highlights the potential risks to vehicle movement on the Deomali-Margherita route if rainfall persists. In particular, passengers using two-wheelers and light motor vehicles (LMVs) are advised to take an alternative route through Joypore via Digboi to Margherita (Assam) to avoid potential incidents. However, heavy vehicles and LMVs such as pickup trucks are permitted to proceed with caution.

To facilitate safe passage, the Secretary of Ramakrishna Mission School has been approached to allow private vehicle access through the school campus until the situation stabilizes on Vivekananda Marg.

The travel advisory has been disseminated extensively to key stakeholders, including the Deputy Commissioner of Tirap District, the District Disaster Management Officer, Heads of Departments and Offices under Deomali Sub-Division, Zilla Parishad Members of Deomali and Soha Blocks, and other relevant authorities.