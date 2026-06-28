Arunachal: Travel advisory issued, public asked to avoid non-essential travel on NH-13 amid heavy rainfall

The Arunachal government has issued a travel advisory for commuters, travel agencies and the general public following multiple road blockages caused by continuous heavy rainfall and adverse weather conditions along the Pasighat–Pangin Road section of National Highway-13.

According to the Office of the Executive Engineer, Pasighat Highway Division, several stretches between Rengging and Yembung have been affected due to weather-induced disruptions, impacting vehicular movement and posing safety concerns.

Authorities stated that restoration work is underway, with men and machinery deployed on a war footing to clear the affected areas and restore traffic movement at the earliest possible time. However, persistent rainfall continues to trigger sudden landslides, rockfalls and road subsidence, creating hazardous conditions for commuters and vehicles.

In view of the prevailing situation, the administration has advised the public to avoid unnecessary travel on the affected stretches until normal conditions are restored.

Commuters undertaking essential travel have been advised to travel only during daylight hours and exercise extreme caution while passing through vulnerable zones.

The advisory further cautioned motorists against stopping or parking vehicles within landslide-prone areas, rockfall zones or stretches affected by formation breaches.

Travellers have also been urged to strictly follow instructions issued by highway officials, police personnel and emergency restoration teams engaged in the field.

The authorities expressed regret for the inconvenience caused and reiterated that the measures are being taken in the interest of public safety.