'Poorvi Prahar', the nine-day-long high-intensity tri-service military exercise being held near Arunachal Pradesh's Anini, concluded on November 18, showcasing India’s defence prowess with advanced weaponry, cutting-edge technology, and integrated operations involving the Army, Navy, Air Force, and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

Poorvi Prahar, conducted in the eastern sector close to the China border, demonstrated the armed forces' readiness to tackle diverse challenges in a dynamic operational environment.

The exercise included large-scale drills across land, air, and water, underscoring India's focus on joint warfare and interoperability between its armed services.

The high-altitude terrain of Arunachal Pradesh added complexity to the drills, testing the forces’ adaptability in a challenging environment. Defence sources noted, “This drill features next-generation artillery, advanced logistics, and integrated operations, offering a glimpse into the future of India’s defence might. Missions were performed in real-time scenarios utilising cutting-edge technologies like swarm drones, FPV drones, and loiter munitions.”

The exercise featured an array of state-of-the-art weaponry and equipment, with significant emphasis on aerial and logistical support. Advanced fighter aircraft, reconnaissance aircraft, Chinook helicopters, and the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Rudra played key roles. The exercise also showcased the newly inducted M777 Ultra-Light Howitzer artillery systems, enhancing India’s capability to rapidly deploy heavy firepower in remote areas.

One of the highlights was an elephant walk, a military manoeuvre where multiple aircraft taxi in close formation before takeoff. This was performed with precision, demonstrating the forces' ability to launch rapid and coordinated air operations.

The Rudra helicopters conducted live fire training during the drills, executing varied operational roles in challenging terrains. These armed helicopters, equipped with advanced weaponry, showcased their ability to provide close air support and engage in precision strikes in real-time combat scenarios.

Technological innovation was a central theme of Poorvi Prahar. Joint control structures were established to develop a refined Common Operating Picture (COP), ensuring seamless integration of land, air, and maritime operations. These control structures utilised satellite communications and Artificial Intelligence-driven analytics, highlighting the role of next-generation technology in modern warfare.

The use of swarm drones and loiter munitions exemplified India's advancements in unmanned systems and precision weaponry. These technologies were employed in simulated missions, demonstrating their potential in both offensive and defensive operations.

The exercise emphasised the importance of synergy among the armed forces. Integrated command mechanisms were reviewed by senior officers to enhance coordination and efficiency during joint operations. The ITBP, which plays a critical role in border security, also participated in the drills, adding an additional layer of operational depth.

The drills also tested the forces' ability to mobilise quickly and operate in diverse terrains. This included rapid deployment of troops and equipment, establishing temporary command centres, and executing complex manoeuvres in a simulated war environment.

Poorvi Prahar holds significant strategic importance, particularly given its proximity to the India-China border. The region has witnessed increased military activity, with India conducting several exercises to ensure preparedness. Recently, the Indian Army conducted a month-long mobilisation exercise in the Tawang sector, further bolstering its operational readiness in the eastern theatre.

Last year, a similar month-long drill was held in West Kameng and Tawang, involving integrated surveillance and firepower tests. These frequent exercises highlight India’s commitment to safeguarding its territorial integrity and enhancing its combat readiness in sensitive regions.

The exercise witnessed participation and review by senior officers from the three services, who evaluated the joint mechanisms operationalised during the drills. The reviews focused on refining strategies, optimising resource allocation, and addressing challenges observed during the exercise.

Defence sources indicated that another exercise to test weapon systems is likely to be conducted soon, reflecting India’s proactive approach to modernising its defence capabilities and ensuring a robust response to any potential threats.

Poorvi Prahar served as a testament to India’s evolving military capabilities and its commitment to maintaining operational superiority in the eastern sector. By incorporating cutting-edge technology, advanced weaponry, and comprehensive joint operations, the exercise showcased the armed forces’ ability to respond effectively to complex challenges. As it concludes today, Poorvi Prahar reaffirms India’s readiness to secure its borders and project its strength in an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape.