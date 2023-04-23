The tribal organisation Chakma Hajong on April 22 alleged that the Special Investigation Cell (SIC) of Arunachal Pradesh is failing to take any action against the suspects who are alleged to have siphoned Rs 27.51 crore intended for the Hollongi airport rehabilitation scheme.

The Chakma Hajong Rights Alliance (CHRA), an organisation representing the Chakma and Hajong tribes, claimed in a statement that despite the SIC's filing of an FIR on September 6 last year against numerous officials, no arrests have been made in this matter.

The funds were sanctioned for 156 Chakma families displaced due to the construction of the Hollongi airport under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

CHRA spokesperson Krishna Chakma said that the Act is absolutely clear that the rehabilitation and resettlement funds have to be deposited into the bank accounts of each displaced person linked with Aadhaar card.

Instead of transferring the funds to the displaced victims, the project administrator illegally created the Chakma Rehabilitation and Resettlement Committee (CRRC), transferred the rehabilitation funds to the CRRC which were then misappropriated, Krishna Chakma alleged.