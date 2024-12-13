The Arunachal Frontier Tribal Front (AFTF) has made a written appeal to Chief Minister Pema Khandu, urging the repeal of the current 80:20 recruitment ratio, which it believes is inadequate and unfair to the indigenous people of the state.

In its appeal, the AFTF demanded that the recommendations outlined in the report of the high-level committee be implemented without delay.

The organisation also urged the need for the recruitment process to include mandatory criteria that ensure candidates meet essential prerequisites. They called for mandatory prerequisite conditions of "ST and Permanent Residential Certificate (PRC)" and a Tribal language/dialect of the state in the examinations conducted by APPSC (Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission) and APSSB (Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board).

The body alleged that the high-level committee, constituted under the chairmanship of former state Education Minister Taba Tedir, prepared a comprehensive report but no update or official correspondence has been provided by the government regarding the same.

They stated that the omissions of "ST and PRC of Arunachal Pradesh as mandatory prerequisites "raised a series of unanswered questions and created an environment of confusions and ambiguities."

Alleging no action taken report from any of the concerned authorities, the AFTF stated, "This is a matter of grave concern as the issue is of utmost significance and considerable amount of time has passed since your good office had constituted the committee to examine if PRC be made mandatory for examinations conducted by APPSC, yet there is no outcome. Such lethargic response from your good office is not anticipated and it creates an unfavorable impression on the conducts of the highest office of the state."

The following are the main Charter of Demands with respect to recruitment through APPSC and APSSB:

1) Immediate repealing of 80:20 ratio criteria.

2) Mandatory prerequisites of “ST & PRC” of Arunachal Pradesh in the exams conducted by APPSC and APSSB.

3) Mandatory prerequisite of a tribal language/dialect in the exams conducted by APPSC and APSSB.