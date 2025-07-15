Arunachal: Tribal forum condemns twin murders in Itanagar and Roing, urges fast track trial

The Arunachal Indigenous Tribes' Forum (AITF), a collective body representing all apex community-based organizations of Arunachal Pradesh’s indigenous tribes, has strongly condemned the brutal killings of two young individuals in separate incidents—Probash Doley (22) in Chimpu, Itanagar, and Shankar Pegu (29) in Roing.

According to preliminary reports, the first incident occurred on June 18 when Probash Doley was murdered with a machete by one Tai John. The second case involved a fatal shooting of Shankar Pegu in Roing by an individual identified as Tadar Bhai. The Forum extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, stating, “We share their grief in this hour of immense pain.”

The timing of the violent episodes, the Forum noted, is particularly disheartening, as recent efforts to strengthen ties between Arunachal Pradesh and Assam through regular cultural and interactive exchanges were gaining momentum. “Despite the unfortunate incidents, we must not lose sight of our collective journey towards brotherhood and peace for future generations,” the AITF emphasized.

The Forum also lauded the swift response of the law enforcement agencies and urged the authorities to file charge sheets promptly. They called for the cases to be fast-tracked under appropriate legal provisions, including invoking the Arms Act where applicable, to ensure exemplary punishment to the perpetrators.

In an emergency teleconference meeting, the AITF leadership prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls and commended the prompt intervention of the state governments of both Arunachal Pradesh and Assam in diffusing a potentially volatile situation. “Timely action by both governments prevented the situation from spiraling into an inter-state or inter-community crisis,” the statement read.

Further, the AITF expressed solidarity with the Mising community organizations of Assam—namely the Takam Mising Porin Kebang (TMPK), Mising Mime Kebang (MMK), and Takam Mising Mime Kebang (TMMK)—who had launched protests at various inter-state border points including Banderdewa, Holongi, Kimin, Bhalukpong, Likabali, Ruksin, and Jonai.

While acknowledging the anguish expressed by these organizations, the AITF appreciated their mature decision to withdraw the indefinite road blockade and restore normalcy. “Peaceful resolution is key. Criminals have no community, no religion, no race—they must be identified solely as criminals,” the Forum asserted, emphasizing that the two incidents were individual acts of crime and not reflections of any community or ethnic group.

The Forum also cautioned against divisive rhetoric and unmindful statements that could harm the long-standing spirit of unity among Arunachali communities and the broader Assamese society. “No one should undermine the PAN-ARUNACHAL APPROACH, which stands for inclusiveness and harmony,” it stated.

Calling for a united front against crime and criminality, the AITF underscored the importance of cooperation and dialogue. “TMPK, MMK, and TMMK have demonstrated commendable foresight by lifting the blockade, considering Assam’s crucial role as a lifeline to landlocked Arunachal Pradesh,” the Forum said, adding that it is willing to facilitate discussions at all levels with the leadership of both states to ensure that peace and justice prevail concurrently.