The Central Government has released Rs 17.43 crore in scholarships for tribal students of Arunachal Pradesh. The sanctioned amount will benefit 5,022 students out of the 45,125 applicants who successfully submitted their details via the National Scholarship Portal (NSP).



The scholarship funds are expected to be credited directly to the beneficiaries' accounts within the next two to three days, subject to standard technical processing.



However, disbursement for the remaining students is currently on hold, pending administrative clearances under the SNA-SPARSH (Single Nodal Agency–System for Accounting and Reconciliation of Scholarship) framework. The State Government has expressed readiness to address procedural requirements, but the final go-ahead is awaited from the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.



Arunachal Pradesh Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona has assured the student community that resolving this matter remains a high priority for the state.



“I assure our student community that their scholarships are a top priority. We are actively pursuing early resolution and request your patience as we work through these challenges,” he said in a statement.