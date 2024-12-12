The 95th birth anniversary of the Late Dr Daying Ering, known as the architect of modern Arunachal Pradesh, was celebrated at the general festival ground 'Giidii Notko'.

The event was organized by the Daying Ering Heritage Portal (DEHP) under the Himalayan Tribal Heritage Society (HTHS).

The occasion featured felicitations by the Chief Guest, Minister of Panchayati Raj & Rural Development, Ojing Tasing, and Guest of Honour, local MLA Tapi Darang.

They honoured eminent socio-cultural figures of the state including Girin Tamuly, Late Talut Mize, Nanni Dai, Abe Perme, Tagang Taki, Oyem Yomso, Guni Pertin, and Oyem Dai.

Prizes were also awarded to winners of the Daying Ering essay writing competitions. The event was attended by MLA Ninong Ering, DC Tayi Taggu, SP Pankaj Lamba, President ABK Tadum Libang, former Minister Bosiram Siram, ZPMs, GBs, and schoolchildren.



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Minister Ojing Tasing paid tribute to Late Dr. Daying Ering, highlighting his contributions to shaping modern Arunachal Pradesh. Tasing emphasized Ering's role in introducing the Panchayati Raj system through the Daying Ering Committee and the promulgation of the North Eastern Frontier Agency Panchayati Raj Regulations in 1968. Tasing described him as a multifaceted figure who contributed immensely to the state's socio-cultural scenario.

Local MLA Tapi Darang also paid tribute to Late Daying Ering, acknowledging his guidance and inspiration to the people of Arunachal Pradesh. Darang noted Ering's service to the nation as a union minister, Member of Parliament, and in the Indian Frontier Administrative Services.

After the event, Ninong Ering, son of Late Daying Ering and a legislator from Pasighat West, shared his views on his father's legacy. He expressed his efforts to follow in his father's footsteps while acknowledging the challenges of modern politics. Ering also advocated for an autonomous council similar to those in the Mon and Patkai regions, expressing hope for reforms under CM Pema Khandu and DCM Chowna Mein.

Ering expressed gratitude to the DEHP for organizing the event and congratulated the personalities felicitated on the day. DEHP Chairman Taring Tabi and advisory member Pike Pulu highlighted the significance of the occasion for the people of Arunachal Pradesh.