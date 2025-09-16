Arunachal: TRIHMS dean and principal Dr Shyamal Bhattacharya passes away at 69

The medical fraternity of Arunachal Pradesh was plunged into grief on Tuesday morning following the demise of Prof. Dr Shyamal Bhattacharya, Dean and Principal of Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS).

He was 69.

Dr Bhattacharya, who had been undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit of TRIHMS for the past two weeks, breathed his last after a prolonged battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and refractory thrombocytopenia. Despite the best efforts of attending doctors, he could not be revived, TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini confirmed.

He is survived by his wife and a daughter.

Joining TRIHMS in 2018, Dr Bhattacharya quickly became a pillar of the institution, remembered not only as an outstanding academician but also as a compassionate administrator who worked tirelessly for the growth of medical education in the state.



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Chief Minister Pema Khandu, expressing deep sorrow, said in a condolence message, “It is with profound grief that we mourn the untimely demise of Prof. Shyamal Bhattacharya Ji. His immense contribution to medical education, his tireless efforts for the development of TRIHMS, and his commitment to shaping young medical professionals will always be remembered.” He further prayed for the departed soul’s eternal peace, adding, “Om Shanti.”

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also expressed his condolences, remarking that Dr Bhattacharya’s role in strengthening healthcare and medical education in Arunachal Pradesh would remain etched in memory. “My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, colleagues, and students. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” he wrote.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge paid his last respects to the departed academician. Members of the state’s medical fraternity described the day as a dark chapter for doctors, students, and health professionals alike, remembering him as a guiding light whose dedication and administrative acumen helped shape TRIHMS in its formative years.

As the news of his demise spread, tributes poured in from colleagues, students, and well-wishers across the state. His legacy as a teacher, mentor, and institution-builder will continue to inspire generations of medical professionals in Arunachal Pradesh.