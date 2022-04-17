On 15 April, Health Minister Alo Libang launched the state's integrated hospital management information system (HMIS) and telemedicine system at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences, TRIHMS in the presence of MLA Techi Kaso, CMS Dr D Raina, NHM MD CR Khampa, and others.

The Health Minister told the media that roughly 147 HMIS are being installed in the state as part of the Ayushmaan Bharat effort to improve hospital services. He also stated that telemedicine consultations will begin on Saturday throughout the country.

The system intends to electronically record all medical reports and prescriptions, digitise all district hospitals, CHCs, and PHCs, and establish a telemedicine network throughout the state, with the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences, TRIHMS and Bakin Pertin General Hospital (BPGH) serving as tertiary hubs for specialist consultation.

The initiative would ensure seamless healthcare services by making extensive use of information technology across multiple platforms. The union health and family welfare ministry intends to establish a national digital health ecosystem that supports universal health coverage in an efficient, accessible, inclusive, affordable, timely, and safe manner; offers a wide range of data, information, and infrastructure services; and ensures the security, confidentiality, and privacy of health-related personal information.

Libang stated that under the HMIS, registration would be digitised, and all information pertaining to patients' treatment, diagnosis, and so on would be available online and accessible from anywhere, at any time.

"Also, through telemedicine, people in remote areas can access specialist services and receive necessary treatment," the minister added.

MP Tapir Gao inaugurated the system at the BPGH in Pasighat in the presence of Health Services Director Dr M Lego, JHPIEGO deputy chief of party Dr Ravi, and others in the East Siang district.