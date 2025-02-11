A fatal accident on NH-415 near Soge Resort claimed two lives after an 18-wheeler truck lost control and crashed into a roadside slope around 7:00 pm on February 10.

The Maharashtra-registered trailer (MH-46H-2482), transporting heavy drilling equipment for a gas pipeline project, veered off course while navigating a sharp turn. The impact caused the cargo to lurch forward, crushing the truck's cabin and trapping its occupants.

Driver Ripam Boruah (30) from Sibsagar, Assam, and helper Mehedi Hasan (24) from Murshidabad, West Bengal, were killed instantly.

Chimpu Police, with assistance from company staff, retrieved their bodies and sent them to Rama Krishna Mission Hospital for further procedures.