Nyabi Jini Dirchi, the local MLA of Basar in Leparada district, Arunachal Pradesh inaugurated a tubectomy camp at Todak Basar District Hospital. The camp, aimed at offering permanent birth control options to women, is part of a government initiative to promote family planning.

Attended by key officials including Hage Tari, IOFS, Secretary to the Government of AP and Mentor Secretary for Leparada District; Atul Tayeng, Deputy Commissioner of Leparada District; and Dr Thuptan Jambey, SP of Leparada District, the event focused on providing essential healthcare services to local women. Over 15 women benefited from the tubectomy services offered during the camp.

MLA Nyabi Jini Dirchi interacted with the patients, distributing care packages and offering support to those undergoing treatment. She also encouraged other women in Basar to take advantage of this important opportunity for family planning.

In addition to the tubectomy camp, a special registration initiative for government health programmes was organised. These included:

PM-JAY (Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana): A health insurance scheme for economically vulnerable families.

CMAAY (Chief Minister Arogya Arunachal Yojana): A state health insurance initiative for families in need.

ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account): A digital health account for managing personal health data and accessing medical records.

The MLA urged Basar residents to make use of these programmes, which are designed to enhance healthcare accessibility. She also expressed her gratitude to the District Health Society, District Administration, and officials for their efforts in ensuring the success of the camp.