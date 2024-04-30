Tungam Riba has shattered gender barriers by becoming the first woman bus conductor in Arunachal Pradesh. Originally from Old Dari Village in the Leparada district, Riba holds a bachelor's degree in Arts and has decided to pursue her passion rather than conform to traditional career expectations.

Undeterred by societal norms, Riba applied for the bus conductor position at Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) in Pasighat. Despite facing challenges, she persevered with determination and resilience, ultimately securing the role as a contingent staff member.

Riba's achievement symbolizes bravery, tenacity, and the indomitable spirit of women in today's society. She serves as an inspiration, proving that no dream is too big and no obstacle insurmountable.

Upon learning of Riba's story, prominent figures including the State's Chief Minister, Pema Khandu, Lok Sabha MP from Arunachal East, Tapir Gao, BJP MLA candidate from Basar Assembly constituency Smty Nyabi Jini Dirchi, along with many others, have expressed their admiration and appreciation for her historic accomplishment.