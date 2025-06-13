Two police personnel of the 2nd India Reserve Battalion (IRBn) have been suspended following their arrest under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Assistant Sub-Inspector (SG) Jowkhong Singhpho and Constable Chow Silasha Khen were taken into custody by police in Boleng, Siang district, on June 12 in connection with Boleng PS Case No. 19/25.

The suspension was ordered by Commandant Swati Singh of the 2nd IRBn, Diyun, with immediate effect. The action was taken under Rule 20(3)(a) of the Arunachal Pradesh Police (Discipline & Appeal) Amendment Rules, 2005. Both personnel are accused under Sections 21(b), 28, and 29 of the NDPS Act, 1985.

While under suspension, the officers are restricted to the 2nd IRBn headquarters in Diyun and are not allowed to leave without written permission. They will be eligible for a subsistence allowance as per existing rules and are required to report to headquarters immediately upon release on bail or parole.

All relevant documents, including the FIR and medical reports, are being processed for departmental proceedings. The battalion has reiterated its commitment to maintaining strict discipline and a zero-tolerance approach towards any illegal activity by its personnel, especially in cases involving narcotics.