Pema YK Loyi and Dr Tadar Sharmila Tana reached Everest Base Camp on April 26, proving age is no barrier to adventure and endurance.

Despite warnings about the difficulty for women their age, the 50-year-old duo successfully completed the gruelling 11-day journey to the 18,000-foot landmark.

Loyi, Managing Director of Iconic Group and daughter of Arunachal's former MP & Minister RK Khrimey, trekked alongside Tana, a Senior Paediatrician and daughter of former Minister late Tadar Taninang.

Their expedition began with a flight to Nepal's notoriously challenging Lukla Airport, with its short runway at 9,400 feet elevation. From there, they hiked 8-10 hours daily, ascending approximately 1,500 feet each day through the Himalayan terrain.

Both women overcame personal challenges and societal expectations through dedicated training and determination. Their achievement stands as inspiration for others, particularly women, demonstrating that physical adventures remain possible regardless of age.