In a major breakthrough, two minor active cadres of the militant outfit NSCN-IM were held with a huge stash of arms and ammunition by Tinsukia Police today.

The two arrested cadres of the militant group have been identified as Jongo Sen Khasa (16) and Nonglet Nangpa (13).

Tinsukia police have also recovered two HK rifles, Two IEDs, 283 rounds of live bullets, three mobile phones and three ATM cards from their custody.

Acting on a special tip-off , Ujjain Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Jitmal Dale and Tinsukia Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ripunjay Kakati seized the massive stash of arms and ammunition from Tinsukia Railway station.

It is also claimed that the two were involved in extortion activities in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.