Security personnel in Arunachal Pradesh apprehended two active cadres of the NSCN (IM) from the Rima area in Changlang district as a result of a pre-dawn operation launched on December 26.

The duo were apprehended in connection with extortion activities targeting local businessmen and shopkeepers.

Acting on specific intelligence, the personnel carried out the operation.

The operation commenced at 3 am and was executed jointlly by personnel from 11 PARA (SF), 10 Assam Rifles, and the Changlang Police, under the command of Sub Mahesh Singh of 11 PARA (SF).

The apprehended individuals have been identified as SS Lt. Roney Rai alias Tutu (31), a resident of Jairampur, Changlang, and SS Sgt Maj. Anong Singpho (30), a resident of Pengri, Tinsukia, Assam.

During the operation, security forces recovered one .32mm pistol with six rounds of ammunition, a Nagamese sickle (dah), a wallet, a PAN card, a Tecno mobile phone, and a SIM card from the duo’s possession.