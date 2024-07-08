Advocate Ebo Mili, a Human Rights and Anti-dam advocate, along with Dunge Apang, Convenor of the Siang Indigenous Farmers Forum (SIFF), were detained for attempting to hold a peaceful demonstration in Itanagar against the ongoing signing of Memorandums of Agreement (MoAs) with hydropower companies in Arunachal Pradesh.

This marks the third detention for Advocate Ebo Mili, who gained attention for his involvement in the #NoMoreDams graffiti art protest at the civil secretariat wall in Itanagar back in March 2022. The protest was against the signing of MoAs for 12 stalled hydropower projects in the state. The recent detention comes amidst renewed concerns over the government's approval and execution of 13 hydropower projects, including major agreements with CPSUs like NHPC, SJVN, THDCL, and NEEPCO.

Union Power Minister R K Singh, during his visit to Itanagar on August 12, 2023, oversaw the signing of these MoAs, allocating projects across various basins in Arunachal Pradesh. SJVN secured projects such as Amulin HEP, Emini, Mihundon HEP, Etalin HEP, and Attunli HEP, while NEEPCO was allotted projects like Tato-I HEP, Tato-II HEP, Naying HEP, Hirong HEP, and Heo HEP. NHPC and THDCL also received assignments in different basins.

In response to these, SIFF, Dibang Resistance, and Northeast Human Rights (NEHR) have joined forces to voice opposition. They seek a reassessment of the government's hydropower policies, emphasizing the socio-cultural and environmental impacts of such large-scale projects on indigenous communities and wildlife. Their representation to the Union Power Minister of India urges a shift towards sustainable development prioritizing community well-being and environmental conservation over short-term economic gains.

As Union Power Minister Manohar Lal visits Itanagar today, tensions remain high, with local groups and advocates continuing to demand greater consideration for the state's indigenous populations and environmental concerns in the decision-making process regarding hydropower projects.