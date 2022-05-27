Longding: In a major breakthrough, Longding police arrested two persons in connection with a burglary that took place in Wancho Baptist Church Association (WBCA) office in Arunachal Pradesh’s Longding district and recovered Rs 17 lakhs from their possession.

According to the report, the money was stolen from the Wancho Baptist Church Association's office (WBCA) in Longding on 16 May.

The two accused have been identified as Khonak Wangpan (30) and Phelam Wangpan (25), were apprehended by a police team led by DSP Chamrak Arun after conducting raids on multiple locations in Longding district. Both are the residents of Mintong village of Longding district.