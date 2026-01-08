Arunachal: Two brokers arrested in multi-crore bribery syndicate linked to compensation scam

In a major crackdown on corruption, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), formerly known as the State Investigation Cell (SIC), has arrested two individuals for allegedly acting as brokers in facilitating the collection of bribes in connection with a large-scale compensation scam.



The arrests were made in connection with ACB Case No. 13/2025, in which the accused are alleged to have played a key role in brokering and routing illicit payments linked to the fraudulent enhancement of compensation awards.



The arrested individuals have been identified as Rajo Gyadi (46), a resident of Tassomora under Seppa Police Station in East Kameng district, and Yayo Yangfo (36), a resident of T-II Colony, Seppa.



According to the ACB, Rajo Gyadi allegedly acted in connivance with Takam Kechak, the then District Land Records and Settlement Officer (DLRSO), Seppa, to fraudulently enhance compensation awards for certain private beneficiaries. Investigators revealed that the syndicate, including another absconding accused, collected a total of Rs 19.51 crore from beneficiaries so far.



Of this amount, Gyadi is alleged to have personally collected Rs 1.96 crore through post-dated cheques deposited into his own bank accounts and those of related firms.



The second accused, Yayo Yangfo, is alleged to have collected Rs 1.77 crore, also through post-dated cheques, in connivance with another accused. This amount forms part of the total Rs 19.51 crore collected. ACB officials stated that Yangfo played a crucial role in routing the bribe money by using post-dated cheques drawn from the beneficiaries’ accounts.



In a related development, the ACB had earlier arrested Khya Bagang for his role in the same syndicate, which subsequently led to the unearthing of further evidence and financial trails linked to the scam.

The ACB has confirmed that the investigation is ongoing and is being pursued on the basis of evidence collected and documented so far. Further arrests and disclosures are not being ruled out.