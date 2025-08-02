Arunachal: Two brothers electrocuted while preparing for sibling’s funeral in Lumdung

A heart-wrenching tragedy struck Lumdung village in East Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday, when two brothers were electrocuted while setting up a funeral site for their late sibling. The victims have been identified as Harang Natung and Bado Natung.

According to initial reports, the brothers were preparing a pandal for the final rites of their brother, Maye Natung, whose body was being transported from Delhi. During the process of erecting the structure, they accidentally came into contact with live electrical wiring, resulting in their instant death.

Harang was the son of Tajam and Yape Natung, while Bado, who held the position of Head Gaon Burah (village chief) of Lumdung, was the son of Late Basang and Memak Natung. The incident has cast a pall of sorrow over the village, as the community reels from the shock of losing three members of a single family in such a short span.



Also Read: Arunachal's Holongi road chokes in mudslide mayhem, administration faces heat

Speaking to The Space, Superintendent of Police Kamdom Sikom confirmed that the electrocution appears to be a tragic accident. “Preliminary findings suggest that this was not due to direct negligence by the Power Department, but rather a mishap during the erection of the pandal,” said Sikom. He urged residents to take extreme precautions when dealing with electricity and to always consult trained professionals. “Such tragedies are preventable with the right safety measures,” he added.

Police and emergency personnel arrived at the scene quickly but were unable to save the two men. An inquiry has been launched to determine whether faulty wiring or poor earthing might have contributed to the electrocution.

The tragedy has deeply shaken the village, with hundreds gathering to pay their respects. Home Minister Mama Natung, who hails from the same village and is related to the deceased, expressed profound grief. “I am deeply anguished by this irreparable loss. My heartfelt prayers are with the bereaved families during this unbearable hour. May their souls rest in peace,” he said in a condolence message.

As investigations continue, the community is left to mourn not just the passing of Maye Natung, but the devastating loss of two more lives in a moment that was meant for mourning, not more death.