In the ongoing crackdown on drug trafficking under Operation Dawn 2.0, the Papu Hills Police in Arunachal successfully apprehended two individuals and seized 55.05 grams of suspected heroin during a targeted operation in the Borum-Doimukh region.

The operation was initiated following credible intelligence inputs about ongoing narcotics activity in the Borum area. The raid was led by SDPO Naharlagun Rishi Longdo, along with Inspectors Torum Mai and Bobby Sumyan, and constables Sachin K. Rao, Sonam Namgey, and Pisa Tavak. The operation was conducted under the overall supervision of Superintendent of Police Naharlagun, Shri Mihin Gambo, IPS.

The police first intercepted a suspect near the Borum Bridge, later identified as Soriful Islam (41), a resident of Chandmari, Lakhimpur, Assam. Upon initial questioning, Islam provided crucial information that led the team to a secondary location in Doimukh.

Subsequently, a follow-up raid was executed at the identified residence, resulting in the arrest of the primary suspect, Techi Bharat (26), a resident of Doimukh, Arunachal Pradesh. A personal and residential search was conducted in accordance with legal protocols, yielding the recovery of 39 vials of suspected heroin, collectively weighing 55.05 grams.

A case has been registered at Papu Hills Police Station under Case No. 48/25, invoking sections 21(b) and 27 of the NDPS Act. Both individuals are now in custody.

SP Naharlagun, Mihin Gambo, IPS, commended the prompt and effective action of the police team, reaffirming the department’s steadfast resolve to root out drug-related crimes under the ongoing Operation Dawn 2.0 initiative.