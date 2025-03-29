Arunachal Pradesh's East Siang police seized approximately 17.08 grams of suspected heroin under Operation Dawn 2.0. Two drug peddlers were apprehended in this connection.

Acting on credible intelligence regarding two individuals engaged in the illicit sale of narcotics, the Anti-Drug Squad (ADS) of East Siang Police launched a surprise Naka at Ruksin.

The accused, identified as Dadi Ering, a resident of Napit, Pasighat, East Siang district and Kamin Mekir, of Diking Pasighat, East Siang district were apprehended at Ruksin town by the ADS.

The operation was lead by ADS in charge, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ayup Boko. Sub-Inspector Igel Lollen, Officer-in-Charge (OC), Ruksin Police Station; Sub-Inspector Y. Lomri, OC, Sille Oyan Police Station; and other personnel from the police station.

The search was conducted in strict compliance with the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, in the presence of Executive Magistrate, Ruksin.

Accordingly, a case vide 7/25 has been registered at Ruksin Police Station under Section 21(b) of the NDPS Act, 1985 and investigation is underway after arrest of both accused.

Superintendent of Police, East Siang, Pankaj Lamba, IPS, commended the efforts of the ADS team and reiterated the district police’s firm commitment to a zero-tolerance policy against drug-related offenses.

He further urged the public to report any such illicit activities, stressing that community cooperation is vital in ensuring a drug-free East Siang.