Two men were held on September 10, in a major drug bust by the Papu Hills Police in Arunachal Pradesh. Techi Lej Tara, 34, and Dilwar Hussain, 36, were apprehended for allegedly trafficking heroin in the Papu Nallah and Banderdewa areas.

The operation, based on credible intelligence, was spearheaded by Inspector T. Mai, Officer-in-Charge of Papu Hills Police Station. A team of officers, including SI AK Jha and several constables, carried out the arrests under the supervision of SDPO Naharlagun Paul Jerang and SP Naharlagun Mihin Gambo.

During the raid, law enforcement officials seized approximately 7.570 grams of suspected heroin, packaged in six vials. The suspects' Maruti Suzuki vehicle was also confiscated as part of the ongoing investigation.