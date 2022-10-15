Two Mishmi youths from Chaglagam area have been reported missing since August 24 after they went to collect medicinal herbs on the hills near the India-China border.

The youths identified as Byingso Manu and Batelum Tikro are residents of Chaglagam area in Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh near the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Bateilum Tikro and Bayingso Manyu had left for Chaglagam in the Anjaw area on August 19, but their relatives didn't report their missing until October 9 when they didn't return back to their homes. The two young men hail from the district's Goiliang town.

The family members of the two searched along with the help of the security forces but in vain. Locals had last seen the two on August 24 in the area where the search was focused. Meanwhile, a search operation by the security forces has already been initiated and it is suspected the two might have been abducted.

Additionally, the families requested assistance from the Army, the State administration, and the Centre in locating the two missing persons.

The youths were reported missing after visiting a border region to gather herbs, according to Anjaw Superintendent of Police Rike Kamsi. The missing report was filed on October 9.