It has been two and a half and a half months that the two missing youths from Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district, who set out in search of medicinal plants, have not been traced yet.

The duo identified as Bayingso Manyu 35-year-old and Bateilum Tikro 33-year-old had set out towards the Deep forest on 19th August in search of medicinal plants. When they left, they had small bedding, a traditional sickle and a bag of rice that could last for15 days.

Since the duo failed to show up, the family member on October 9th lodged a missing complaint at the nearest police station of Khupa Village.

Bayingso Manyu is from Chiprugam Village, Goliang Circle, 45th Hayuliang Constituency, located on top of a mountain near National Highway 113. While Bateilum Tikro is from Duliang Village, Goliang Circle, 45th Hayuliang Constituency located on top of a mountain near National Highway 113.

The family members of the duo have approached the police as they suspect that these two youths might have crossed over to China inadvertently. The relatives of Tikro and Manyu have appealed to the state government, the central government and the Indian Army to trace the missing duo.

They were last spotted by locals on August 24.

While speaking to India Today, the elder brother of Bayingso Manyu whose name is Maniso Manyu said that this is the first time his brother to went missing in so months.

"He used to go hunting before or to collect herbs and other leafy vegetables, to sell in the market. It usually took only eight days to ten days for them to return back. This is the first time that he went missing after so many months. From our family side, we have tried our best to reach out to the authority, to help us to search for them," Manyu added.

Earlier, the India Today team had visited only the family members of Bayingso Manyu and the team had a special interaction with the Deputy Commissioner of Anjaw District, Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

Talo Jerang, who is the present DC of Anjaw District, said that the administration had received the information about these missing youths on 10th October.

"I came to know that on 19th August, they have set out from their house to go towards the Chaglagam area in search of herbs and medicinal plants. These plants they sell in the market to earn income for their family. On 24th August some of my staff saw them in Rosam area near the Chaglagam border. From these staff I was confirmed and getting a hint that they have reached the international border," Jerang added.

"After I received the missing information, I directed the SP of Anjaw District to register the missing report. Lookout notices have been distributed to every police station in the State and the neighbouring State of Assam. All the Circle Officers of Anjaw District and the public of this whole area have been informed and instructed. We have asked them to use their own local source to trace these youths. I have contacted and met the brigadier of the Indian Army of 181 mountain brigade. I have requested them since this Chaglagam area comes under their command, to use their source and to use their local source to trace these missing youths. In Wallong there is another 82 mountain brigade and I have requested the brigadier to help trace these missing youths through their local source. From my side, I have engaged many local sources to trace them. Gaon Burahs, administration officers, SP, OC and others to get a clue of these missing youths," Jerang further asserted.

Dasanglu Pul, who is the present MLA of 45th Hayuliang Constituency, has confirmed the missing of these two youths and said that she contacted Tapir Gao who is the Member of Parliament (MP) of Eastern Arunachal, to take up this matter with the Union Government.

She also informed that she approached the Union Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh to talk with the Chinese counterpart as there are apprehensions that these youths have been abducted by the PLA, as they might have crossed the international border unintentionally.

Notably, India shares 3,400 kilometres Line of Actual Control border with China from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh, and more than 1,240 km covers under Arunachal international border.

On many occasions, youths from these border districts used to go too deep jungles in search of herbs and other vegetables near the international boundary and end up entering Chinese territory unintentionally, as, in some areas like the Chaglagaom side, there is easy access to the nearest border of India and China. Though the Indian Army is stationed there, the land has not been demarcated properly and there are no border walls or railings or fencing wires. Anjaw District is located on the far eastern side of Arunachal Pradesh.

In September 2020, the People's Liberation Army of China (PLA) abducted five youths from the Upper Subansiri District of Arunachal, and after a few weeks, they were released. Again on 18th January 2022, a boy named Miram Tarom was abducted by the PLA from the Deep forest of Upper Siang District. PLA released the boy later after following official procedures and informed the Indian Army that they have found the boy.

Tarom's friend, Johny Yaying informed him about the kidnapping as both of them went hunting at that time. He managed to escape and runs back to his Zido village and is informed about his friend's kidnapping.

This incident occurs near the place of Indo-China border where the Tsangpo river enters India via Arunachal Pradesh. This river is known as the Siang river in Arunachal and is well known as the Brahmaputra river in Assam.

The residents of Anjaw also informed that in the past, before the 1962 Indo-China war, their ancestors used to visit China and engaged in the barter system by trading salts and local ornaments in exchange for local goods. However, at present, the Indian Army doesn't allow them to cross the border.