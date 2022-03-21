A huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered and two insurgents have been killed in a fierce gunfight in Arunachal Pradesh.

According to the official sources, the encounter took place in the Old Kolag area of Khonsa in Tirap district on Monday where the two insurgent of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland- Isak Muivah (NSCN-IM) were killed and one injured in the gunfight with security forces.

The security personnel also seized a large cache of munitions, weapons and other military supplies from the region.

One AK 56 rifle with a magazine, one 5.56 mm M4 A1 Carbine made in the US and one 32mm pistol were recovered from the encounter site.

Chukhu Apa, IGP (Law and Order) of Arunachal Pradesh informed ANI that police and Assam Rifles on Saturday had jointly launched an operation on the basis of an intelligence input in the area where the encounter took place.

“Two NSCN-IM insurgents were killed and one was injured during the gunfight. The security personnel nabbed another insurgent. The injured insurgent was referred to a hospital in Dibrugarh, Assam. A huge cache of arms, ammunition and other warlike stores were recovered from the area,” the top official said.