According to the reports released by medical certification of cause of death (MCCD), 2020, two-thirds of the registered deaths in Arunachal Pradesh did not have their causes medically certified in 2019 and 2020.

In the year 2020, the state recorded 3,475 deaths, with 1,160 (33.4 percent) of those being medically certified while, in 2019, 3,490 deaths were recorded, with 1,166 medically certified deaths (33.4 percent).

Manipur and Goa reported 100 percent registered medically certified deaths in 2020, followed by 99.7 percent in Lakshadweep, 79.2 percent in Puducherry, 66.5 percent in D&N Haveli and Daman & Diu, 66.4 percent in Chandigarh, 63.4 percent in A&N Islands, and 56.6 percent in Delhi.

Tamil Nadu (43 percent) has the highest level of medical certification of cause of death among the major states, followed by Maharashtra (42.8 percent), Telangana (30.9 percent), Karnataka (28.7 percent), Andhra Pradesh (22.3 percent), and Gujarat (20.6 percent).

Arunachal has the highest rate of medically certified deaths (38.9%) due to symptoms, signs, and abnormal clinical and laboratory findings, followed by circulatory disease (19%), infections and parasitic diseases (13.6%), and neoplasms (10.3 percent).

According to the data, the state reported 2.9 percent of medically certified deaths due to respiratory diseases, 2.8 percent due to endocrine and nutritional and netabolic diseases, 0.5 percent due to injury, poisoning, and certain other external causes, 4.1 percent due to certain prenatal conditions, and 8 percent in other groups.

According to the MCCD report, no medically certified Covid-19 deaths occurred in Arunachal and Lakshadweep in 2020.

On June 25, 2020, Arunachal recorded its first Covid-19 fatality. So far, the state has recorded 296 Covid-19 deaths.

At the national level, medically certified deaths account for 22.5 percent of all registered deaths. The MCCD unit of the registrar general and census commissioner's vital statistics division prepared the report.