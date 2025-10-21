Arunachal: Two villagers trampled to death by wild elephants in Namsang

Two residents of Arunachal's Namsang village, identified as Tanen Nocte (46) and Nanthok Hodong (45), lost their lives after being attacked by a herd of wild elephants near the village school campus. The fatal incident occurred between 10:00 pm and 11:00 pm, leaving the local community in shock and grief.



This marks the fourth human fatality from wild elephant attacks in the Deomali area this year, and the fifth within the past twelve months, underscoring the escalating human-elephant conflict in the region. Among the victims of previous incidents was former MLA Kapchen Rajkumar, whose death had already drawn attention to the worsening crisis.



Upon receiving information, a team comprising the Range Forest Officer (RFO), medical staff, and police personnel promptly reached the site to assess the situation and complete the required legal formalities.



The State Minister for Environment and Forests, Wangki Lowang, personally visited the area to take stock of the situation and extend condolences to the bereaved families. He was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) B. Tawsik. However, a few officials could not participate in the visit due to prior land-related engagements.