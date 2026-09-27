Arunachal: Two workers allegedly abducted by armed militants from school construction site in Tirap

Two workers, including a site supervisor, were allegedly abducted by three unidentified armed men from a school construction site in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district, according to a PTI report.

The incident reportedly took place around 8 pm on Friday, Septemb 25 at the under-construction premises of Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (VKV) in Barap village, under the jurisdiction of Lazu Police Station near the India-Myanmar border.

Tirap Superintendent of Police Aditya Singh said three armed underground cadres entered the construction site and allegedly took away a labourer and the site supervisor.

The whereabouts and safety of the two workers remain unconfirmed.

The identities of the armed men and their affiliation have not yet been independently established. The circumstances leading to the alleged abduction are also unclear.

Police and security agencies are expected to investigate the incident and establish the identities of those involved, besides tracing the two missing workers.

Further details are awaited from the district administration and security agencies. The incident remains under investigation.