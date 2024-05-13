The Women's Wing of the All Arunachal Pradesh Student Union (AAPSU) has issued a strong condemnation after the recent exposure of a sex racket involving minors in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh.

The Women's Wing has stated its intent to implement preventive measures to stop such atrocities in the future.

Itanagar capital police have arrested 15 individuals, including a doctor and an engineer, connected to the sexual exploitation of minor girls aged 10, 12, and 15.

Among the arrested are seven brokers, three of whom were ironically identified as 'peer educators' for a local NGO that educates young women about sexually transmitted diseases.

The ‘peer educators’ are Techi Rina alias Ania, Puspa Mandal, and Lakhsmi Gorh, all residents of the FNG Sector, Itanagar, and permanent residents of Gohpur in Assam.



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The other arrested pimps are Jamlo Tagung (a private driver from Chimpu), two sisters – Puspanjali Mili (who runs the Pompi and Rosni beauty parlour in Vivek Vihar, and Purnima Mili (who runs a beauty parlour in Guwahati, Assam) – both permanent residents of Dhemaji, Assam, and Inamul Haque, the husband of Puspanjali Mili and a permanent resident of Darrang in Assam, residing in Ganga, Itanagar.

The Women's Wing of the AAPSU has expressed its outrage through the media and has urged the people of Arunachal Pradesh to join them in taking strategic action to prevent such incidents.

They are planning to propose solutions and submit memorandums to the Government to prevent such incidents from recurring.

The Capital Police have so far arrested 15 individuals, including pimps and sexual assailants, involved in the operation of the sex racket involving minors.