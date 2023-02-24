Tumi Gangkak, an Under Secretary of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), was found dead on the way to Poma village on February 24. The police have confirmed that Tumi was found hanging, and an investigation is currently underway.

Tumi had been suspended following the recent APPSC fiasco, which had caused widespread public outcry. The APPSC had come under fire for alleged irregularities in the recruitment process, and many had accused the commission of favoritism and corruption.

Tumi's death has shocked the state, and many have expressed their condolences to the family. The police have stated that they will conduct a thorough investigation to determine the cause of Tumi's death and whether there is any connection to the recent controversy surrounding the APPSC.