An unidentified decomposed body was found today near the Kurung river at Sangram of the Kurung Kumey district of Arunachal Pradesh

The Kurung Kumey district police on Sunday sought public support and cooperation in identifying a dead body found in Kurung river bank in Laying under the Sangram Police station.

Speaking on the matter, Kurung Kumey SP Bomken Bassar said that information was received today morning at around 8 am and accordingly the police team reached the spot. It was found that that an unidentified dead body was floating in Kurung river at Laying area under Sangram police station. The body was in a decomposed state. The body was retrieved form the scene, he said.

The SP further said that a case has been registered at Sangram Police station and investigation has been launched. The inquest was conducted in presence of magistrate and post mortem has also been done by the doctors.

Meanwhile, messages and information has been passed on to all the nearby police stations in the district and nearby districts as well with a copy of photograph for identification.

The local citizens has been requested to help the Sangram police in identification of the body so that the family members and others can be contacted.