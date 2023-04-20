An unidentified decomposed body was found in Pare River near Sagalee town in the Papum Pare district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Sagalee police of Papum Pare district appealed to the citizens to help in the identification of the decomposed body found in Pare River on Wednesday (April 19) afternoon near Sorro village in Toru circle.

Sagalee police station sources informed that they got information of a dead body that had been retrieved by a local guy Taw Ani ya Tara who went fishing in Pare River & noticed a body to be floating in the Sorro River of Toru circle. After reaching the particular spot Tara found that the body of a male half naked was floating in the middle of Pare river between two huge rocks & covered with one blue colour jeans pant in a fully decomposed form.

Inquest and PME was conducted on the spot by the Executive magistrate and locals but could not be identified. The identity of the body is still not known and yet to be identified. Messages were circulated in the locality and locals have been informed but still, the police have no clue.

According to sources body seems to be floating in the river for a long time as it was almost decomposed but the police is not ascertained it aa no missing person was reported from the Papum Pare district for a long time.

A case has been registered at Sagalee police station vide UD case no-06/2023 u/s 174 CrPc and the body has been kept the RK Mission hospital morgue of Itanagar police officials appealed to the natives to help in the identification of the body. The body would be kept for the next 72 hours for identification and would be disposed off as per law. Added police officer of Sagalee Police station.