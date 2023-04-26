Some unidentified miscreants on April 26 abducted a cashier deployed at Bharat petroleum oil depot in the Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh, said sources.

As per the sources, three armed youths abducted Dinesh Sharma, an employee of Petrol Pump, Chowkham ( Dist Namsai) owned by Zenia Namchoom, ZPM at about 1950 hrs (April 26).

While escorting the victim on foot towards the Kakopathar/Assam side, the driver of ZPM, Mithai Marandi, (28), was shot three times when he tried to focus the flashlight on the abductors.

Marandi has been taken to Namsai Hospital in critical condition.

Police and CRPF have set up Nakkas to prevent them from entering Assam.

The sources claimed that the banned militant outfit ULFA-I could be behind the incident.