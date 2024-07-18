In Itanagar's F and G sector an unidentified elderly male, suspected to be non-APST (Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe), was discovered in critical condition near a local shop. The incident was reported to Itanagar Police Station by Smti Hage Yarang, wife of Sri Hage Rido, who noted the man's deteriorating health.

Upon receiving the distress call at 11:00 AM, SI Tai Paming and the Itanagar PS team swiftly responded, confirming the unfortunate situation. The unidentified man, estimated to be around 60 years old, was incapable of identifying himself or providing contact details. Despite immediate medical attention, he tragically passed away at a nearby hospital around 12:30 PM.

An initial investigation revealed no signs of external injury, leading authorities to suspect death due to either starvation or natural causes. In efforts to identify the deceased, photographs were taken, witnesses interviewed, and an inquest conducted in the presence of a magistrate. The body has been transferred to the Mortuary RK Mission for further examination and identification.

With the deceased's identity still unknown, Itanagar Police have issued appeals via social media and communicated with police stations nationwide, seeking information to establish his identity. However, after 72 hours, no responses have been received.