Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia on September 24 inaugurated the newly upgraded Tezu airport in Arunachal Pradesh's Lohit district. The airport, with a capital investment of Rs 170 crore and a sprawling 40,000 square foot area, marks a historic milestone for the region.

Minister Scindia, during the inauguration ceremony, expressed the significance of this development, saying, "Today is a historic day for Arunachal Pradesh. An airport with a Rs 170 crore capital investment and a 40,000 square foot area has been inaugurated. It happened because of the commitment and determination of Prime Minister Modi. The Northeast region had only nine airports; today there are 17 airports. This connectivity will bring strategic importance and prosperity. An airport is a medium for bringing economic activity to the region."

The inauguration event witnessed the presence of prominent dignitaries, including Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein, Civil Aviation Minister of the state, Airports Authority of India (AAI) member planning AK Pathak, local MPs, MLAs, and other senior government officials.

According to AAI officials, the newly revamped terminal at Tezu Airport will be equipped to handle up to 300 passengers during peak hours, allowing for the simultaneous arrival of two ATR aircraft. The runway, extending to 1,500 meters, enhances the airport's operational capacity.

A key highlight of the terminal is the incorporation of local art and culture, reflecting the rich heritage of the region. Tezu Airport becomes the fourth airport in Arunachal Pradesh to commence civil flights, signaling a new era of economic development and increased economic activities for the local population.

A. K. Pathak, an AAI Member (Planning), shared his enthusiasm, stating, "This terminal is beautiful, as local art and culture have been represented here. This will be the fourth airport in Arunachal Pradesh from which civil flights will start. This airport will help in the economic development of the region. Many economic activities will increase, which will help the local people."

Tezu Airport, a domestic airport situated in the picturesque city of Tezu, operates on a single runway and covers 212 acres of land. The airport can handle operations of ATR 72 types of aircraft. The substantial transformation of Tezu Airport was carried out with infrastructure upgrades worth Rs 170 crore. These enhancements include runway extension, construction of a modern apron capable of accommodating two ATR 72 type aircraft, a new terminal building, and the establishment of a fire station cum Air Traffic Control (ATC) Tower.

Operationalized in 2018 under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) UDAN by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Tezu Airport currently offers regular scheduled flights to Dibrugarh, Imphal, and Guwahati through Alliance Air and Flybig airline.

Tezu, located on the banks of the Lohit River, is the headquarters of the Lohit district of Arunachal Pradesh. Renowned for its natural beauty, the town is surrounded by lush green forests and towering hills, making it an emerging hub for tourism and economic growth.