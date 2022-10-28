Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju along with Supreme Court Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul met called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan on October 28.

During the meeting, discussions were held on strengthening the judicial infrastructure and establishment in Arunachal Pradesh.

As per an official statement, Governor also stressed the prompt delivery of justice to the people of the state.

The Governor further shared his observations and asserted that stressed the prompt delivery of justice to the people of the state.

Apart from Rijiju and Kishan Kaul, state Chief Minister Pema Khandu, and State Chief Secretary Dharmendra, IAS were also present on the occasion.

On October 22, Rijiju had also informed that the Government of India had decided to remove all the obsolete laws and archaic laws from the statute books.

According to Rijiju, unnecessary laws are a burden for the common man, laws are meant to bring something good about the common people not to trouble them.

"Laws are meant to facilitate justice or to prescribe certain mechanisms to ensure the life of the common people as normal as possible. So, the burden of the common people must be reduced. So, all those unnecessary laws which were enacted a long time back, which do not have any relevance in today's time, will not deserve to be in the statute books," he had said.

As per him, they have already removed more than 1500 laws.

He further mentioned that in the coming winter session of the parliament, he would introduce many more repugnant acts in the parliament.