Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on November 22 distributed appointment letters to 42 candidates out of which 19 are of Assam Rifles, 17 ITBP, and 6 SSB.

Rijiju distributed the appointment letter during a Rozgar Mela at the ITBP headquarters in Itanagar.

''There are many jobs vacant in various ministries and now PM Modi is taking the initiative to fill up all posts by giving government jobs,'' said Rijiju while speaking to the media.

Commenting on Trans Highway in Arunachal, the Minister said that the issues related to this have been resolved.

''See, whatever the problems were there pertaining to the trans highway, has now been resolved,'' he said.

''Often such incidents take place where people from both countries mistakenly enter each other countries because there is no demarcation on the ground. Whenever such incidents occur we follow up with the Army and concerned department,'' Rijiu further said while speaking on missing youths from Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district, who set out in search of medicinal plants, have not been traced yet.

Meanwhile, among 42 candidates, there are also about 15 girls out of which 2 joined in ITBP and the rest in Assam rifles.

As a part of the government's initiative to boost employment generation opportunities for the youth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also handed over 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits at the second Rozgar Mela, via video conferencing on November 22.

Notably, this is the second time within a month that the PM had organized the Rozgar Mela to release appointment letters to newly-inducted recruits.

On October 22, PM Modi had handed over 75,000 such letters during a rozgar mela.

Rozgar Melas are part of the government's efforts to fast-track recruitment of over one million personnel within a year at various levels such as Group-A, Group-B (Gazetted), Group-B (Non-Gazetted), and Group-C, across 38 departments and ministries.