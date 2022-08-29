Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister of Environment, Forest & Climate Change and Labour & Employment, reviewed the inspirational district programme at Namsai in presence of Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein, MLA Namsai, Chau Zingnu Namchoom, MLA Tezu, Karikho Kri and Commissioner Planning and Investment, Prashant Lokhande at District Secretariat, Namsai.

In his interaction with the Public representatives and HoDs of the district, Union Minister said that PM Narendra Modi’s Govt works with a vision to develop border States and efforts are being made to ensure that there is no shortage in the infrastructure development in the border areas. He said that main motto of the Union Govt is the service of common people that is ‘Seva’.

He further said that Good governance is for ‘Garib Kalyan’ that is to ensure that benefits of the Govt schemes reach to the needy and poor people. He further said Good Governance should be accompanied by innovations and will power to deliver. Simultaneously, scientific attitude and cultural way of life must go together saying that the scientific attitude would help to move forward along with the world while cultural attitude would helps to educate us about ethical values. He further said to impart skill developments to the youths and encourage healthy competitions among the school children.

Exhorting the Heads of the Departments in one-to-one interactions, he asked them to work in synergy with the related departments in order to achieve better results in the implementations of the schemes.

He commended the State Govt of Arunachal Pradesh for becoming the first State to adopt the climate change declaration in line with the announcement made by PM Modi in COP26 Glasgow 2021. He assured to look into any important project, if pending due to environmental issues in the ministry and said that the Ministry is ready for a dialogue and find ways for the cities under ‘Forest Reserve’ so as not to hamper its developments.

He also lauded Deputy Chief Minister, Mein for his initiatives to preserve & promote indigenous cultures and his efforts for recognition of unsung heroes of the State.

He further called upon to adopt holistic developmental approach together with cultural development, sports events and fair distribution of govt schemes. He further emphasize on new starts up for youths and thorough implementation of PM Awaz Yojana. He said, “Namsai should rise from inspirational district to one of the best district”.

Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein in his speech said that though Namsai is a new born district, it is growing very fast especially in tourism sector because of its good road connectivity and central locations to many tourist spots and pilgrimage sites like Parasuramkund, Glow Lake, Namdhapa National Park, Bismak Nagar, Dong Village etc. which are easily accessible from Namsai. He informed that weekly average tourist footfalls in the district is 5000 and the district recorded more than 2 lakhs tourist footfalls annually.

Mein also highlighted the various State Govt’s Flagship Programs like Atma-Nirbhar Krishi & Atma-Nirbhar Bhagwani Yojana, Deen Dayal Uphadyay Yojana, alternate cropping for poppy cultivation, etc. Citing Hydro-Power as the biggest potential of the State, he said that it will become the biggest revenue earner for the State of Arunachal Pradesh in near future.

Citing stringent conditions and prolonged Forest Clearance process as the main hurdles for developmental activities, Mein informed that Khamtis settled in Namsai and Chongkham area since the year 1751 while it was notified as Forest Reserved much later in the year 1936. Saying that 82% of the total area of the District falls under Forest Reserve notified area, he proposed for forest reserve diversion from already existing villages and towns.

MLA Tezu, Karikho Kri highlighted the achievements under the Lohit District while Namsai MLA, Chau Zingnu Namchoom highlighted the challenges faced by the Namsai District.

Later, Union Minister inspected the ongoing construction work of District Hospital, Namsai and laid the foundation stone of Mother & Child Health wing of the District Hospital. He also visited the Drug De-Addiction Camp Centre run by the Women Welfare Society of Chongkham and interacted with them and the inmates. He also visited Parasuramkund and inspected the ongoing works of PRASAD Scheme.