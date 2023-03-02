Union Minister of State for Education, Dr. Subhas Sarkar on March 2 paid a visit to Anjaw district in Arunachal Pradesh, accompanied by MP Arunachal East Tapir Gao and Chairman KVIC & State Convenor, Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana, Dominic Tadar, and other notable guests. The two-day visit was warmly welcomed by the people of Anjaw, who expressed their gratitude towards the dignitaries.

During his visit, Dr. Subhas Sarkar chaired a review meeting with the Heads of Departments (HoDs) on various developmental activities under Centrally Sector and Centrally Sponsored Schemes at Khupa, Anjaw District. He also interacted with beneficiaries of various flagship programs such as Ayushman Bharat, Ujjwala Yojana, Old Age Pension, JJM, PMAY, etc.

Dr. Subhas Sarkar also visited Khupa DIET School and assured to extend all possible help from the Central Government to facilitate the development of the institute. Furthermore, he attended a meeting with teachers and students of various schools in Anjaw district, along with all HoDs, ZPMs, GPCs, GPMs, GBs, and the general public of Anjaw.

The local MLA, Dasanglu Pul, expressed her sincere gratitude to Dr. Subhas Sarkar, MP Tapir Gao, and all the distinguished dignitaries for their visit to Anjaw district. The people of Anjaw were delighted to have the opportunity to interact with the Union Minister of State for Education and other notable personalities, and they expressed their appreciation for the government's efforts towards the development of the region.

Dr. Subhas Sarkar's visit to Anjaw district was a crucial step towards enhancing the educational and developmental infrastructure in the region. The people of Anjaw are hopeful that such visits from the government officials will lead to a better future for the district, paving the way for progress and development.