Union Minister for Earth Science Kiren Rijiju, accompanied by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on November 20 inaugurated a slew of projects in Seppa and declared the formation of the new Bichom district, and rallied public support for the upcoming elections.

The duo arrived in Seppa via helicopter, emphasizing their commitment to the region by unveiling vital infrastructure projects. Notable among the inaugurated developments were the District Secretariat building, control room of SP Seppa, Lumdung police outpost, approach road with Cement Concrete drainage, and protection from NH229. Other projects included the District Panchayat Resource Centre building, an outdoor sports stadium at Sella, an RCC Bridge over the Kameng River, and various health facilities and party offices.

Following the ceremonial ribbon-cutting, Rijiju and Khandu, alongside MLAs, BJP president, and heads of departments, convened a massive BJP meeting, drawing thousands of enthusiastic supporters to Seppa. In a bold move, the leaders announced the creation of the Bichom district, carving it out from East and West Kameng districts, with a primary focus on housing the Aka, Miji, and Puroik tribes of Arunachal Pradesh.

Union Minister Rijiju used the platform to rally support for BJP candidate Ealing Tallang, emphasizing his commitment to the constituency. Tallang, a former first-class officer, resigned to contest as the BJP MLA candidate for Seppa East in 2019, narrowly missing victory by a mere 29 votes. Rijiju urged the public to back Tallang in the upcoming elections, citing his dedication to the region's progress.

Chief Minister Khandu echoed these sentiments in his address, urging citizens to support the BJP in the 2024 elections for the sake of continued development in East Kameng district and Arunachal as a whole. Khandu spoke against the "money culture" in elections, emphasizing the need for a fair electoral process that allows capable and honest individuals to represent their constituencies effectively.