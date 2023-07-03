The Union Minister of Earth Sciences, Kiren Rijiju, virtually chaired a crucial DISHA (District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee) meeting for the West Kameng district on July 3. The primary objective of the meeting was to review the progress of ongoing development initiatives and welfare schemes in the region.

With a strong focus on effective implementation and ensuring the benefits of schemes reach the grassroots level, the Chairman of the committee issued clear instructions to the nodal scheme implementing agencies. Stressing their commitment to fulfilling their duties and responsibilities, it was emphasized that the schemes must directly benefit the intended beneficiaries.

Furthermore, the importance of spreading awareness and providing detailed information about the schemes to the beneficiaries themselves was highlighted.To ensure seamless execution, the active involvement of local MLAs (Members of Legislative Assembly) and PRI (Panchayati Raj Institution) members was deemed essential throughout the process.

During the meeting, Akriti Sagar, the Deputy Commissioner of Bomdila, presented an update on the various schemes implemented in the West Kameng district. Sagar provided insights into the achievements, challenges, and overall status of these initiatives, shedding light on their impact on the ground.

In addition to Minister Rijiju, the virtual meeting was attended by local MLAs and Deputy Commissioners from neighboring districts, including Tawang, East Kameng, and Pakke-Kesang.