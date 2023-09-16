In a meeting between Union Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju, and the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. KT Parnaik on September 16 discussions were held regarding the application of advanced science and technology for developmental initiatives in the state.

The focal point of the meeting was the utilization of satellite data to enhance agricultural and horticultural production, monitor infrastructure development, especially roads, and observe areas prone to natural disasters such as landslides and floods. Governor Parnaik stressed the importance of real-time data provision by the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences to aid the state government in its developmental efforts.

Arunachal Pradesh faces frequent challenges posed by heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, cyclonic winds, hailstorms, cloudbursts, and floods. In light of this, Governor Parnaik proposed the establishment of an observation center within the state. Such a center would serve as a platform for sharing information and technologies related to earth system science, ultimately benefiting the socio-economic development of the region.

Furthermore, Governor Parnaik recommended geophysical exploration activities to provide essential insights into subsurface geology and mineral deposits within the state. These endeavors could unlock valuable resources for the region's growth and development.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed his commitment to extending the necessary support and assistance to the state of Arunachal Pradesh, aligning with the objectives discussed during the meeting.